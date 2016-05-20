South Africa-based model, Kwen Maye has registered his displeasure with Sarkodie’s use of his image to promote his ‘talent exposure’ without permission. Sarkodie in a post had invited fashionistas to display their Afro-futuristic concepts in an...
Popular Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney widely known as Mr. Beautiful is reported to have tied Popular Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney widely known as Mr. Beautiful is reported to have tied the knot to a beautiful lady over the weekend in a rather low-key ceremony. The...
Sexy Ghanaian screen goddess, Yvonne Nelson has reportedly lost her father. According sources, father of celebrated Ghanaian actress and Producer, Yvonne Nelson died on Monday January 23, 2017. She confirmed the sad news early Tuesday January 24 to Ghanareporter.com...
Award winning gospel act, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has said he’s pleased with the smooth transition of power from Ex-President Mahama to President Akufo-Addo. “I told him (Mahama) to concede defeat, what God wanted was what prevailed so I have to be HAPPY,”...
Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband who got married few weeks ago, they have been in the news since their union. They are present at almost every event in the capital. Afia Schwarzenegger is just one crazy personality and now, she has taken it a step further. Today,...