Award winning gospel act, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has said he’s pleased with the smooth transition of power from Ex-President Mahama to President Akufo-Addo. “I told him (Mahama) to concede defeat, what God wanted was what prevailed so I have to be HAPPY,”...
Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband who got married few weeks ago, they have been in the news since their union. They are present at almost every event in the capital. Afia Schwarzenegger is just one crazy personality and now, she has taken it a step further. Today,...
It seems MzBel’s single act of running down the president elect of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo would continue to haunt her as an angry fan allegedly threw an egg at her as she mounted the stage to perform in Gent, Belgium on Tuesday Dec. 26 2016. The unforeseen act...
President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will serve the maximum two terms as president before leaving office, Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has predicted. There is talk Mr Akufo-Addo may not contest a second four-year term given he is 72 years and will be 76 in 2020...
The Accra International Conference Centre yesterday was under fire as most of Ghana’s best rappers teamed up to wow patrons gathered for ‘2016 Rapperholic Concert’. From Sarkodie’s energetic performance to Strongman, Teephlow, Shatta Wale and...