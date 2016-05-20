  • Video Premier: Reggie ‘N’ Bollie – “New Girl”
    Video Premier: Reggie ‘N’ Bollie – “New Girl”
    Trradition dictates that X Factor runners-up often fair better career-wise than the winners,
    Friday, 20 May 2016
  Juliet Ibrahim, Prince David, Charlotte Derban Join Van Vicker in Kumawood
    Juliet Ibrahim, Prince David, Charlotte Derban Join Van Vicker in Kumawood
    “Accra base stars” Juliet Ibrahim, Van Vicker, Prince David and Charlotte Derban
    Thursday, 05 May 2016
  Decide Whom You Give Your Vagina To – Gifty Anti
    Decide Whom You Give Your Vagina To – Gifty Anti
    Host of the Standpoint, Gifty Naana Afia Dansoa Anti has called on girls
    Sunday, 01 May 2016
  " I am not sick; I don't need money from anybody." – Maame Dokono
    “ I am not sick; I don’t need money from anybody.” – Maame Dokono
    Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono
    Friday, 18 March 2016
  Bisa Kdei Reigns As Ghana's Lord Of HighLife
    Bisa Kdei Reigns As Ghana’s Lord Of HighLife
    Bisa KDei is virtually whipping the behinds of all the highlife-making artists
    Friday, 20 November 2015
  Osei Kwame Despite Show-off Mansion to Nana Aba & EIB
    Osei Kwame Despite Show-off Mansion to Nana Aba & EIB
    Ahead of Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) Network’s launch of its coverage of Ghana’s 2016 presidential
    Sunday, 01 May 2016

Onaapo “My team and I were paid GHc120,000” – Nacee
Entertainment News & Gossip

Onaapo “My team and I were paid GHc120,000” – Nacee

Onaapo, Musician and producer Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, has reacted angrily to reports that he single handled pocketed GHC140,00 for the ‘Onaapo’ song. Disputing the accusation, Nacee disclosed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) paid GHC120,000...

Tuesday, 31 January 2017
Shatta Wale will not file for 2017 Ghana Music Awards
Entertainment News & Gossip

Shatta Wale will not file for 2017 Ghana Music Awards

Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale will not file for the Ghana Music Awards 2017 Enewsgh.com can confirm. A source close to the management team of the African Dancehall told Enewsgh. He released several hit like Hol’it,Kpuu kpaa, Baby(Chop Kiss), Bie Gya,Obordorbidi among...

Thursday, 26 January 2017
Model Slams Sarkodie For Using His Picture Without Permission
Entertainment News & Gossip

Model Slams Sarkodie For Using His Picture Without Permission

South Africa-based model, Kwen Maye has registered his displeasure with Sarkodie’s use of his image to promote his ‘talent exposure’ without permission. Sarkodie in a post had invited fashionistas to display their Afro-futuristic concepts in an...

Thursday, 26 January 2017
Mr. Beautiful Ties The knot With Beautiful Lady
Entertainment News & Gossip

Mr. Beautiful Ties The knot With Beautiful Lady

Popular Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney widely known as Mr. Beautiful is reported to have tied Popular Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney widely known as Mr. Beautiful is reported to have tied the knot to a beautiful lady over the weekend in a rather low-key ceremony. The...

Wednesday, 25 January 2017
RIP – Yvonne Nelson’s Father Passes On
Entertainment News

RIP – Yvonne Nelson’s Father Passes On

Sexy Ghanaian screen goddess, Yvonne Nelson has reportedly lost her father. According sources, father of celebrated Ghanaian actress and Producer, Yvonne Nelson died on Monday January 23, 2017. She confirmed the sad news early Tuesday January 24 to Ghanareporter.com...

Wednesday, 25 January 2017
Burn the Fat – Walk with Lexis Bill in Pictures
Aburi, Ghana
Aburi, Ghana

Burn the Fat – Walk with Lexis Bill in Pictures

Photos – Kwaw Kese's invited only exclusive white wedding
East Legon - Accra
East Legon - Accra

Photos – Kwaw Kese’s invited only exclusive white wedding

Telemo – Gasmilla ft Capaster
Hiplife

Telemo – Gasmilla ft Capaster

Hiplife
World Premier: New Music "Sakuba" by TGA
Afro Pop

World Premier: New Music “Sakuba” by TGA

Afro Pop
NAIJA Mix Vol 3″ Hosted from the Baddest Hottest Deejay: Dj R-jay
NAIJA Mix Vol 3″ Hosted from the Baddest Hottest Deeja...

East Africa Community Mixtape by DJ Rocky
East Africa Community Mixtape by DJ Rocky

Africa’s “Rap Dacta” to Pump up the Volume @ the Standard, New York
17 May2016
Tuesday

Africa’s “Rap Dacta” to Pump up the Volume @ the Standard, New York

The Standard
07:00 pm - 09:00 pm
Buy Tickets
Ho are you Ready? VGMA Nominee Jam April 9
09 Apr2016
Saturday

Ho are you Ready? VGMA Nominee Jam April 9

Jubilee Park
06:00 pm - 04:00 am
Free Entry
Nigeria win big as Ghana miss out @ MAMAS 2015
Entertainment News
Sunday, 19 July 2015

Nigeria win big as Ghana miss out @ MAMAS 2015

Congratulations! Wanlov Just Got Married To This White Woman In Romania
Lifestyle
Saturday, 23 May 2015

Congratulations! Wanlov Just Got Married To This White Woman In Romania

Reggie Rockstone Is Really Mad At BET And He Doesn’t Hide It
Ghana Celebrities
Thursday, 21 May 2015

Reggie Rockstone Is Really Mad At BET And He Doesn’t Hide It

This Is What Happened When Accra Showed Love To The Carters: Beyonce + Jay Z
Ghana Celebrities
Tuesday, 28 April 2015

This Is What Happened When Accra Showed Love To The Carters: Beyonce + Jay Z

OMG! This Amount Gasmilla Charges For A Single Show Will Shock You
Entertainment News
Saturday, 11 April 2015

OMG! This Amount Gasmilla Charges For A Single Show Will Shock You

Kumawood Actor Bags Master’s Degree At KNUST – Photos
Ghana Celebrities
Thursday, 19 February 2015

Kumawood Actor Bags Master’s Degree At KNUST – Photos

