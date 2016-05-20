  • Video Premier: Reggie ‘N’ Bollie – “New Girl”
    Trradition dictates that X Factor runners-up often fair better career-wise than the winners,
    Friday, 20 May 2016
  • Juliet Ibrahim, Prince David, Charlotte Derban Join Van Vicker in Kumawood
    “Accra base stars” Juliet Ibrahim, Van Vicker, Prince David and Charlotte Derban
    Thursday, 05 May 2016
  • Decide Whom You Give Your Vagina To – Gifty Anti
    Host of the Standpoint, Gifty Naana Afia Dansoa Anti has called on girls
    Sunday, 01 May 2016
  • “ I am not sick; I don’t need money from anybody.” – Maame Dokono
    Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono
    Friday, 18 March 2016
  • Bisa Kdei Reigns As Ghana’s Lord Of HighLife
    Bisa KDei is virtually whipping the behinds of all the highlife-making artists
    Friday, 20 November 2015
  • Osei Kwame Despite Show-off Mansion to Nana Aba & EIB
    Ahead of Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) Network’s launch of its coverage of Ghana’s 2016 presidential
    Sunday, 01 May 2016

Angry Fan Throws An Egg At Mzbel During Her Performance In Belgium
It seems MzBel’s single act of running down the president elect of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo would continue to haunt her as an angry fan allegedly threw an egg at her as she mounted the stage to perform in Gent, Belgium on Tuesday Dec. 26 2016. The unforeseen act...

Wednesday, 28 December 2016
Akufo Addo Will Be President For 8 Years – Kwaku Manu
Akufo Addo Will Be President For 8 Years – Kwaku Manu

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will serve the maximum two terms as president before leaving office, Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has predicted. There is talk Mr Akufo-Addo may not contest a second four-year term given he is 72 years and will be 76 in 2020...

Tuesday, 27 December 2016
2016 Rapperholic Was Lit! Watch All The Performances You Missed
2016 Rapperholic Was Lit! Watch All The Performances You Missed

The Accra International Conference Centre yesterday was under fire as most of Ghana’s best rappers teamed up to wow patrons gathered for ‘2016 Rapperholic Concert’. From Sarkodie’s energetic performance to Strongman, Teephlow, Shatta Wale and...

Tuesday, 27 December 2016
Men do not Approach me – Salma Mumin
Men do not Approach me – Salma Mumin

Actress and movie producer Salma Mumin turned 28 on Wednesday, December 14. The C.E.O of Salma Pictures on her birthday had a conversation with Joy New’s MzGee about her acting career, business, children and plans of getting married. Salma talking about marriage made...

Tuesday, 27 December 2016
Funny Face to Marry Again ?
Funny Face to Marry Again ?

Comedian Funny Face and his wife endured a very messy, public split a few months ago with accusations and counter accusations of cheating. Speaking on Pluzz FM some weeks back, Funny Face revealed that he would marry his foreign based wife in “Dubai, London or...

Tuesday, 27 December 2016
Burn the Fat – Walk with Lexis Bill in Pictures
Aburi, Ghana

Burn the Fat – Walk with Lexis Bill in Pictures

85
09 April 2016
Photos – Kwaw Kese’s invited only exclusive white wedding
East Legon - Accra

Photos – Kwaw Kese’s invited only exclusive white wedding

177
09 April 2016

Telemo – Gasmilla ft Capaster

Telemo – Gasmilla ft Capaster

Hiplife
16 September 2014
World Premier: New Music “Sakuba” by TGA

World Premier: New Music “Sakuba” by TGA

Afro Pop
17 July 2015

NAIJA Mix Vol 3″ Hosted from the Baddest Hottest Deejay: Dj R-jay
NAIJA Mix Vol 3″ Hosted from the Baddest Hottest Deeja...

25 January 2016
East Africa Community Mixtape by DJ Rocky
East Africa Community Mixtape by DJ Rocky

10 October 2015
Africa’s “Rap Dacta” to Pump up the Volume @ the Standard, New York
17 May2016
Africa’s “Rap Dacta” to Pump up the Volume @ the Standard, New York

The Standard
07:00 pm - 09:00 pm
Ho are you Ready? VGMA Nominee Jam April 9
09 Apr2016
Ho are you Ready? VGMA Nominee Jam April 9

Jubilee Park
06:00 pm - 04:00 am
Nigeria win big as Ghana miss out @ MAMAS 2015
Sunday, 19 July 2015

Nigeria win big as Ghana miss out @ MAMAS 2015

Congratulations! Wanlov Just Got Married To This White Woman In Romania
Saturday, 23 May 2015

Congratulations! Wanlov Just Got Married To This White Woman In Romania

Reggie Rockstone Is Really Mad At BET And He Doesn’t Hide It
Thursday, 21 May 2015

Reggie Rockstone Is Really Mad At BET And He Doesn’t Hide It

This Is What Happened When Accra Showed Love To The Carters: Beyonce + Jay Z
Tuesday, 28 April 2015

This Is What Happened When Accra Showed Love To The Carters: Beyonce + Jay Z

OMG! This Amount Gasmilla Charges For A Single Show Will Shock You
Saturday, 11 April 2015

OMG! This Amount Gasmilla Charges For A Single Show Will Shock You

Kumawood Actor Bags Master’s Degree At KNUST – Photos
Thursday, 19 February 2015

Kumawood Actor Bags Master’s Degree At KNUST – Photos

