Onaapo, Musician and producer Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, has reacted angrily to reports that he single handled pocketed GHC140,00 for the ‘Onaapo’ song. Disputing the accusation, Nacee disclosed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) paid GHC120,000...
Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale will not file for the Ghana Music Awards 2017 Enewsgh.com can confirm. A source close to the management team of the African Dancehall told Enewsgh. He released several hit like Hol’it,Kpuu kpaa, Baby(Chop Kiss), Bie Gya,Obordorbidi among...
South Africa-based model, Kwen Maye has registered his displeasure with Sarkodie’s use of his image to promote his ‘talent exposure’ without permission. Sarkodie in a post had invited fashionistas to display their Afro-futuristic concepts in an...
Popular Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney widely known as Mr. Beautiful is reported to have tied Popular Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney widely known as Mr. Beautiful is reported to have tied the knot to a beautiful lady over the weekend in a rather low-key ceremony. The...
Sexy Ghanaian screen goddess, Yvonne Nelson has reportedly lost her father. According sources, father of celebrated Ghanaian actress and Producer, Yvonne Nelson died on Monday January 23, 2017. She confirmed the sad news early Tuesday January 24 to Ghanareporter.com...